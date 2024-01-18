Analyzing Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB) & Catalyst Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLST)

Catalyst Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLST – Get Free Report) and Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Catalyst Bancorp and Gouverneur Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Catalyst Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Gouverneur Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

17.5% of Catalyst Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of Catalyst Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Gouverneur Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Catalyst Bancorp has a beta of 0.12, meaning that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gouverneur Bancorp has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Catalyst Bancorp and Gouverneur Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catalyst Bancorp $9.19 million 6.22 $180,000.00 $0.10 119.91 Gouverneur Bancorp $7.35 million 1.72 $1.53 million N/A N/A

Gouverneur Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Catalyst Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Catalyst Bancorp and Gouverneur Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catalyst Bancorp 4.36% 0.53% 0.17% Gouverneur Bancorp 7.86% N/A N/A

Summary

Catalyst Bancorp beats Gouverneur Bancorp on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Catalyst Bancorp

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Catalyst Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and corporate customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family residential first mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and land loans, consumer loans, and other loans. In addition, the company invests in various types of securities comprising mortgage-backed securities, the U.S. treasury obligations, securities of various federal agencies and of state and municipal governments, certificates of deposit at federally insured banks and savings institutions, and federal funds. It operates through full-service branches located in Carencro, Eunice, Lafayette, Opelousas, and Port Barre. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Opelousas, Louisiana.

About Gouverneur Bancorp

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Gouverneur Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in New York. It accepts passbook savings, NOW, money market deposit, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include mortgage loans, one- to four-family residential loans, commercial real estate loans, and multi-family residential real estate loans, residential and commercial construction loans, commercial land loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, commercial loans, automobiles, motorcycles, campers, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as personal secured and unsecured loans. It also invests in municipal bonds, U.S. Treasury securities, U.S. Government agencies and government-sponsored obligations, and mortgage-backed securities. In addition, the company offers online, mobile, bill pay, and telephone banking; electronic or paper statements; and ATM, debit cards, direct deposits, mobile remote deposit capture, automatic payments and transfers, bank checks, wire transfers, and safe deposit box services. It serves primarily the St. Lawrence County, and Jefferson and Lewis counties in New York State. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Gouverneur, New York.

