Analyzing iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) and Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEMW)

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) and Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEMW) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.9% of iSun shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of iSun shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares iSun and Beam Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iSun -11.30% -41.80% -12.18% Beam Global N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iSun $76.45 million 0.14 -$53.78 million ($0.59) -0.41 Beam Global $55.22 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares iSun and Beam Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Beam Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than iSun.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for iSun and Beam Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iSun 0 0 3 0 3.00 Beam Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

iSun currently has a consensus target price of $1.92, suggesting a potential upside of 694.64%. Given iSun’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe iSun is more favorable than Beam Global.

Summary

iSun beats Beam Global on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iSun

iSun, Inc., a solar energy company, provides design, development, engineering, procurement, installation, storage, and electric vehicle infrastructure services for residential, commercial, industrial, and utility customers in the United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was formerly known as The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to iSun, Inc. in January 2021. iSun, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Williston, Vermont.

About Beam Global

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized infrastructure products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, energy storage, energy security, disaster preparedness, and outdoor media advertising. The company's product portfolio includes EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs. It is also developing EV-Standard, a lamp standard, EV charging, and emergency power product that uses an existing streetlamp's foundation and a combination of solar, wind, grid connection, and onboard energy storage to provide curbside charging; and UAV ARC, an off-grid and renewably energized product and network used to charge aerial drone (UAV) fleets. The company was formerly known as Envision Solar International, Inc. and changed its name to Beam Global in September 2020. Beam Global was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

