Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Short Interest Update

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,390,000 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the December 15th total of 16,450,000 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Antero Resources from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Antero Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial downgraded Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.54.

Shares of NYSE AR opened at $22.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Antero Resources has a one year low of $19.91 and a one year high of $30.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 3.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.30.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.10. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Antero Resources will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 3,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $103,523.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,159,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,520,782 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $698,477,000 after purchasing an additional 113,864 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Antero Resources by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,045,684 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $255,045,000 after buying an additional 519,552 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Antero Resources by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,458,616 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $217,832,000 after buying an additional 77,267 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Antero Resources by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,881,657 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $200,036,000 after buying an additional 2,814,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Antero Resources by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,323,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $193,043,000 after buying an additional 2,517,137 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

