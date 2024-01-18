Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Raised to “Buy” at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.

Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $32.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.54.

Antero Resources stock opened at $22.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Antero Resources has a fifty-two week low of $19.91 and a fifty-two week high of $30.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 3.20.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. Antero Resources had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Antero Resources will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 3,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $103,523.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,159,432.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 195.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the third quarter valued at $47,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Antero Resources by 369.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Antero Resources by 43.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Antero Resources by 3,532.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

