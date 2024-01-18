APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,675 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $3,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in APA in the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in APA by 3,173.6% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 16,566 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APA during the first quarter worth about $145,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of APA in the first quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in APA by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,362,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,324,000 after purchasing an additional 29,907 shares during the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA Trading Down 1.5 %

APA stock opened at $30.81 on Thursday. APA Co. has a 52-week low of $30.67 and a 52-week high of $46.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 3.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.87.

APA Announces Dividend

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.25. APA had a return on equity of 92.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that APA Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. APA’s payout ratio is 20.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark dropped their price objective on APA from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (down previously from $43.00) on shares of APA in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on APA from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

About APA

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

