Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Short Interest Down 9.9% in December

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,690,000 shares, a decrease of 9.9% from the December 15th total of 12,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

APLS opened at $65.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.29. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $94.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 0.91.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.29). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 209.10% and a negative net margin of 222.16%. The company had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.75) earnings per share. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 400.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on APLS. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.71.

In other news, CAO James George Chopas sold 864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total value of $57,723.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,680,951.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO James George Chopas sold 864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total value of $57,723.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,680,951.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Eisele sold 438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total transaction of $29,262.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,853,746.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,865 shares of company stock worth $2,919,745. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 564.2% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

