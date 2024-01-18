Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Meridian Financial Partners LLC

Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,170 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 6.1% of Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Parker Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL stock opened at $182.68 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.77 and a twelve month high of $199.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.33.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The business had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Apple to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies lowered shares of Apple to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $220.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.69.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total transaction of $23,305,747.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 293,266 shares in the company, valued at $55,365,688.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at $6,383,795.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,767 shares of company stock worth $25,248,740 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

