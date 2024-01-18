Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Meridian Financial Partners LLC

Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,170 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 6.1% of Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Parker Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Apple Stock Down 0.5 %
AAPL stock opened at $182.68 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.77 and a twelve month high of $199.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.33.
Apple Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Apple to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies lowered shares of Apple to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $220.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.69.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total transaction of $23,305,747.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 293,266 shares in the company, valued at $55,365,688.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at $6,383,795.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,767 shares of company stock worth $25,248,740 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Apple
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
