Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Decreased by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,740 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 5.7% of Golden State Equity Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Apple were worth $20,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 200.0% in the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth about $64,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 27.3% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,687 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total transaction of $23,305,747.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 293,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,365,688.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,767 shares of company stock valued at $25,248,740 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Piper Sandler Companies cut shares of Apple to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $198.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.69.

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL opened at $182.68 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.77 and a 12-month high of $199.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $190.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

