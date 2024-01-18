Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 37.01% and a negative net margin of 28.94%. The company had revenue of $42.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

NASDAQ APLD opened at $5.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.00. Applied Digital has a twelve month low of $1.74 and a twelve month high of $11.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

In other news, Director Virginia Moore sold 30,000 shares of Applied Digital stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.64, for a total value of $139,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 238,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,798 shares of company stock worth $442,614. Company insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 140.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 619,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 362,029 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 206.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 484,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 326,701 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 129.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 147,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 83,493 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 767.1% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 70,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 62,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 81.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 124,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 56,049 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APLD. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Applied Digital from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on Applied Digital in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

