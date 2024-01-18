Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Cuts Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.8% of Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Crestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Sycomore Asset Management increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,927,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 40,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 246,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,718,000 after purchasing an additional 5,608 shares during the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.21.
Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $301,969.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,793,553.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.73, for a total transaction of $561,546.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,256,512.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $301,969.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,766 shares in the company, valued at $7,793,553.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,072 shares of company stock worth $6,297,103 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance
NYSE:JPM opened at $167.19 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $161.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.59. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $123.11 and a 1-year high of $176.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $483.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.13.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.64 EPS for the current year.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.
About JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.
