Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.16 Per Share (NYSE:ABR)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Arbor Realty Trust in a report issued on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.16 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.18. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arbor Realty Trust’s current full-year earnings is $2.15 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Arbor Realty Trust’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Performance

ABR opened at $14.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 38.40, a quick ratio of 38.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. Arbor Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $17.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.12 and its 200-day moving average is $14.78.

Institutional Trading of Arbor Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 1,442.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 130,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 121,971 shares in the last quarter. Cooperman Leon G boosted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 25.7% during the second quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 3,454,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,199,000 after purchasing an additional 707,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,511,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 21,310.8% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,699,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,820,000 after acquiring an additional 6,668,377 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 6.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 450,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,674,000 after acquiring an additional 25,931 shares during the period. 53.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, CEO Ivan Kaufman bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.47 per share, with a total value of $124,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,033,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,886,647.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director Joseph Martello sold 80,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $999,607.67. Following the sale, the director now owns 702,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,758,117.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ivan Kaufman purchased 10,000 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.47 per share, with a total value of $124,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,033,412 shares in the company, valued at $12,886,647.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 92,419 shares of company stock worth $1,129,747 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.20%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 97.18%.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.