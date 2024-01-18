Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,475 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $13,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 57.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 151.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 140.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 180.7% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Arch Capital Group

In related news, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $657,751.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,646,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $657,751.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,646,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $8,758,410.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,937,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,677,716.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,378 shares of company stock valued at $14,564,162 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.80.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $78.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.42 and a 200-day moving average of $79.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $60.70 and a 1-year high of $90.65.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 23.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

