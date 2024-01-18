Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $68.95

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $68.95 and last traded at $69.07, with a volume of 579107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens cut their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.89.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.47. The company has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.78.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

Institutional Trading of Archer-Daniels-Midland

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63,476.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,555,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,885,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543,508 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $525,111,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,641,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,232 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,741,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,364,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.