Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) & Sprott (NYSE:SII) Head to Head Analysis

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Free Report) and Sprott (NYSE:SII – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.1% of Argo Blockchain shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.1% of Sprott shares are held by institutional investors. 18.3% of Sprott shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Argo Blockchain and Sprott’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Argo Blockchain N/A N/A N/A Sprott 26.81% 13.73% 10.33%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Argo Blockchain $58.58 million 1.82 -$240.24 million N/A N/A Sprott $145.18 million 6.17 $17.63 million $1.56 22.22

This table compares Argo Blockchain and Sprott’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Sprott has higher revenue and earnings than Argo Blockchain.

Volatility and Risk

Argo Blockchain has a beta of 1.97, indicating that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sprott has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Argo Blockchain and Sprott, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Argo Blockchain 0 1 2 0 2.67 Sprott 0 0 0 0 N/A

Argo Blockchain currently has a consensus target price of $2.23, indicating a potential upside of 12.79%. Given Argo Blockchain’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Argo Blockchain is more favorable than Sprott.

Summary

Sprott beats Argo Blockchain on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Argo Blockchain

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. Argo Blockchain plc was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Sprott

Sprott Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts. Further, the firm also provides broker-dealer activities. Sprott Inc. was formed on February 13, 2008 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

