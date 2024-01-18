Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 46,529 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $5,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 22,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $320,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 224,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,988,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the second quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 164,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,850,000 after buying an additional 7,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 20,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 5,252 shares during the period. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARWR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 2,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $110,792.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 129,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,936,800.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 2,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $110,792.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,936,800.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 24,338 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $589,222.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,737,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,472,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 162,978 shares of company stock worth $5,200,969. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $34.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.27. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.67 and a 12 month high of $42.48.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.33). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 53.65% and a negative net margin of 85.27%. The firm had revenue of $16.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.87 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

Featured Stories

