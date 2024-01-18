Asio Capital LLC Has $5.28 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Asio Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,955 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 1.4% of Asio Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the second quarter worth $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 545.5% during the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 227.7% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Price Performance

Visa stock opened at $266.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.33. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.76 and a 12 month high of $267.10. The company has a market cap of $489.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $2,300,092.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,161 shares of company stock worth $22,308,891 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on V. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.05.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Visa

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.