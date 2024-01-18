Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Short Interest Down 13.3% in December

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the December 15th total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 178,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.1 days. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Aspen Technology Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN opened at $198.11 on Thursday. Aspen Technology has a 12-month low of $161.32 and a 12-month high of $247.96. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.75.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.23). Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 1.83% and a negative net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $249.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.31 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aspen Technology will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Aspen Technology from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Loop Capital upgraded Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.25.

Institutional Trading of Aspen Technology

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZPN. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Aspen Technology by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 19,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,935,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 43.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

