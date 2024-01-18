AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Short Interest Update

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 223,600 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the December 15th total of 238,900 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 111,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AssetMark Financial news, COO Carrie E. Hansen sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $301,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,801,152.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AssetMark Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMK. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 70.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 22,972.7% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the third quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

AssetMark Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:AMK opened at $29.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.34. AssetMark Financial has a 52-week low of $22.92 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.09.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). AssetMark Financial had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $190.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.73 million. Analysts forecast that AssetMark Financial will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of AssetMark Financial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on AssetMark Financial from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

Featured Stories

