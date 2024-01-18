AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Gap Down to $69.42

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $69.42, but opened at $67.06. AstraZeneca shares last traded at $67.24, with a volume of 1,286,731 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.79. The firm has a market cap of $205.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.49.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 30.30%. The business had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AstraZeneca

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 49,492,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,653,000 after buying an additional 358,399 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,339,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,406,000 after buying an additional 211,055 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 22,946,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,937,000 after buying an additional 1,139,295 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at about $715,198,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,222,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Featured Stories

