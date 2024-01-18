AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 298,500 shares, a drop of 8.4% from the December 15th total of 325,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

AudioCodes Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AUDC opened at $11.48 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.40 and a 200-day moving average of $10.43. AudioCodes has a twelve month low of $7.14 and a twelve month high of $20.60. The firm has a market cap of $363.80 million, a PE ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.89.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $61.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.68 million. AudioCodes had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 8.21%. On average, analysts anticipate that AudioCodes will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th.

Institutional Trading of AudioCodes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of AudioCodes during the second quarter worth approximately $380,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AudioCodes by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 211,970 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 76,742 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AudioCodes in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Senvest Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AudioCodes in the 2nd quarter worth $8,956,000. Finally, Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AudioCodes in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. 51.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, hosted business services, VoiceAI business line, and service provider business. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

