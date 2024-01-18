Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) vs. Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Head-To-Head Survey

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG – Get Free Report) and Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Aurora Mobile and Taboola.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurora Mobile -26.01% -33.40% -9.17% Taboola.com -5.07% -1.11% -0.67%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aurora Mobile and Taboola.com’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurora Mobile $47.67 million 0.42 -$15.51 million ($2.20) -1.50 Taboola.com $1.40 billion 0.86 -$11.98 million ($0.19) -21.05

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Taboola.com has higher revenue and earnings than Aurora Mobile. Taboola.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aurora Mobile, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

13.0% of Aurora Mobile shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.3% of Taboola.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.2% of Aurora Mobile shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.5% of Taboola.com shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Aurora Mobile and Taboola.com, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurora Mobile 0 0 0 0 N/A Taboola.com 0 1 7 0 2.88

Taboola.com has a consensus target price of $5.21, indicating a potential upside of 30.31%. Given Taboola.com’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Taboola.com is more favorable than Aurora Mobile.

Volatility and Risk

Aurora Mobile has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taboola.com has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Taboola.com beats Aurora Mobile on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aurora Mobile

Aurora Mobile Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of developer services in China. The company provides push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing and short message service, one-click verification, and other services. The company offers real-time market intelligence solutions, such as product iApp, which provides analysis and statistical results on the usage and trends of mobile apps to investment funds and corporations. It also provides financial risk management solutions to assist financial institutions, licensed lenders, and credit card companies in making informed lending and credit decisions; and location-based intelligence solutions to help retailers and other traditional brick-and-mortar industries, such as real estate developers, track and analyze foot traffic, conduct targeted marketing, and make more informed and impactful operating decisions, such as site selection. In addition, the company offers targeted marketing solutions to help advertisers to target the right audience with the right content at the right time; application programming interfaces that create connectivity and automate the process of message exchange between the mobile apps and its backend network; an interactive web-based service dashboard that allows app developers to utilize and monitor its services through controls on an ongoing basis; and value added services, such as Advertisement SAAS, a data management platform service, which provides tagged and de-identified population data package; JG Alliance, an integrated marketing campaign services to advertising customers; and AD Mediation Platform to help mobile app developers access other mainstream advertising platforms. It primarily serves mobile app developers in a range of industries, such as media, entertainment, gaming, financial services, tourism, ecommerce, education, and healthcare. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Taboola.com

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Taboola.com Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

