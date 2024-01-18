Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) VP John Ayala Sells 1,500 Shares

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $352,695.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,183 shares in the company, valued at $4,510,498.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.0 %

ADP stock opened at $235.39 on Thursday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $201.46 and a one year high of $256.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $232.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $96.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.79.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 102.59%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.59%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.17.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADP. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,924,000 after acquiring an additional 55,156 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 16.3% in the second quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

