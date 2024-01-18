AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in AutoZone were worth $15,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,654.14, for a total transaction of $1,839,319.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 251 shares in the company, valued at $666,189.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,654.14, for a total value of $1,839,319.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,189.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total transaction of $16,729,455.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,171.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,661 shares of company stock worth $47,675,816 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AZO shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,933.00 to $3,027.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,750.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $2,850.00 to $2,600.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,858.35.

AutoZone Stock Performance

AutoZone stock opened at $2,669.21 on Thursday. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,277.88 and a fifty-two week high of $2,750.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,624.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,554.54. The company has a market capitalization of $46.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.67.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $31.57 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $27.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About AutoZone

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

See Also

