Avista (NYSE:AVA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avista (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AVA. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Avista from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Avista from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd.
Avista Stock Up 0.1 %
Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Avista had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $369.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Avista’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avista will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Avista Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.64%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Avista
In other Avista news, Director Donald C. Burke sold 2,400 shares of Avista stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $82,704.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,348.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Avista by 178.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Avista by 21.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Avista by 41,325.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avista by 148.7% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Avista by 15.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.
About Avista
Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.
