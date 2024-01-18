Avista (NYSE:AVA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avista (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AVA. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Avista from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Avista from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd.

Get Avista alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Avista

Avista Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AVA opened at $33.93 on Wednesday. Avista has a one year low of $30.53 and a one year high of $45.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.16 and a 200-day moving average of $34.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.48.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Avista had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $369.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Avista’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avista will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Avista Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avista

In other Avista news, Director Donald C. Burke sold 2,400 shares of Avista stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $82,704.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,348.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Avista by 178.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Avista by 21.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Avista by 41,325.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avista by 148.7% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Avista by 15.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

About Avista

(Get Free Report)

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.