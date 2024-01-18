Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) Short Interest Update

Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 337,800 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the December 15th total of 363,500 shares. Approximately 8.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 50,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ayro
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Ayro by 287.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 506,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 376,042 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Ayro by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 218,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 71,831 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ayro in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ayro during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 17.15% of the company’s stock.
Ayro Trading Down 5.7 %
Shares of Ayro stock opened at $1.64 on Thursday. Ayro has a 12-month low of $1.47 and a 12-month high of $9.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.77.
About Ayro
Ayro, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles for closed campus mobility, urban and community transport, local on-demand and last mile delivery, and government use in the United States. It provides four-wheeled purpose-built electric vehicles for universities, business and medical campuses, last mile delivery services, and food service providers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ayro
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Will airline stocks recover? What is the outlook?
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Oil is in contango for the first time since 2021: Best oil stocks
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- MAX 9 may not affect Boeing’s earnings; should you buy the dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Ayro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.