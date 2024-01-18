Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) Short Interest Update

Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 337,800 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the December 15th total of 363,500 shares. Approximately 8.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 50,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ayro

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Ayro by 287.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 506,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 376,042 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Ayro by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 218,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 71,831 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ayro in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ayro during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

Ayro Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of Ayro stock opened at $1.64 on Thursday. Ayro has a 12-month low of $1.47 and a 12-month high of $9.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.77.

About Ayro

Ayro ( NASDAQ:AYRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.70). Ayro had a negative return on equity of 57.12% and a negative net margin of 3,238.95%. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.13 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ayro will post -6.79 EPS for the current year.

Ayro, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles for closed campus mobility, urban and community transport, local on-demand and last mile delivery, and government use in the United States. It provides four-wheeled purpose-built electric vehicles for universities, business and medical campuses, last mile delivery services, and food service providers.

