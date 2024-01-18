Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 376,300 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the December 15th total of 409,800 shares. Currently, 7.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 47,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.9 days.
Aytu BioPharma Price Performance
Shares of Aytu BioPharma stock opened at $2.50 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.64 and its 200 day moving average is $2.29. Aytu BioPharma has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $13.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of -0.99.
Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.10 million for the quarter. Aytu BioPharma had a negative net margin of 24.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.43%.
Institutional Trading of Aytu BioPharma
Aytu BioPharma Company Profile
Aytu Biopharma, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on commercializing novel therapeutics and consumer healthcare products the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Rx segment and Consumer Health segment. The Rx segment offers prescription products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), including Adzenys XR-ODT for patients from six years and older, and Cotempla XR-ODT for patients from six to seventeen years old.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Aytu BioPharma
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Will airline stocks recover? What is the outlook?
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Oil is in contango for the first time since 2021: Best oil stocks
- How to Invest in Semiconductors
- MAX 9 may not affect Boeing’s earnings; should you buy the dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Aytu BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aytu BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.