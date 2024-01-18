Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 376,300 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the December 15th total of 409,800 shares. Currently, 7.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 47,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.9 days.

Shares of Aytu BioPharma stock opened at $2.50 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.64 and its 200 day moving average is $2.29. Aytu BioPharma has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $13.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of -0.99.

Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.10 million for the quarter. Aytu BioPharma had a negative net margin of 24.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aytu BioPharma in the 2nd quarter worth $756,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Aytu BioPharma by 15.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 100,400 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Aytu BioPharma by 190.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,189,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 780,116 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Aytu BioPharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Aytu BioPharma by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 209,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 99,859 shares during the period. 45.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aytu Biopharma, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on commercializing novel therapeutics and consumer healthcare products the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Rx segment and Consumer Health segment. The Rx segment offers prescription products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), including Adzenys XR-ODT for patients from six years and older, and Cotempla XR-ODT for patients from six to seventeen years old.

