B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 (RILYG) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 15th

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3125 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.
B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of RILYG opened at $16.42 on Thursday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $22.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.47 and a 200-day moving average of $18.88.
B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 Company Profile
