B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 (RILYZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 on October 31st

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3281 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.
B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 Stock Down 1.3 %
NASDAQ:RILYZ opened at $13.88 on Thursday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $21.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.50 and a 200 day moving average of $16.85.
B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Twilio stock can’t do anything wrong; more gains imminent
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- Will airline stocks recover? What is the outlook?
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Oil is in contango for the first time since 2021: Best oil stocks
Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.