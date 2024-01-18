B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 (RILYZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 on October 31st

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3281 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:RILYZ opened at $13.88 on Thursday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $21.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.50 and a 200 day moving average of $16.85.

b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.

