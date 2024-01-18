B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (RILYK) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 15th

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3438 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.
B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Stock Performance
B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 stock opened at $18.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.57 and its 200-day moving average is $20.88. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $23.45.
About B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026
