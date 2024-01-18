B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 (RILYT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 on October 31st

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 Price Performance

Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 stock opened at $16.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.68. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 has a fifty-two week low of $14.59 and a fifty-two week high of $22.68.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 Company Profile

b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.

