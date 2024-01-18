B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (RILYN) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 15th

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4063 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.
B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Trading Down 0.6 %
NASDAQ:RILYN opened at $18.07 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.28. B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 has a 1-year low of $16.03 and a 1-year high of $24.03.
About B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50
