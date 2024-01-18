Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $102.76

Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $102.76 and last traded at $105.15, with a volume of 2375209 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $109.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BIDU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Baidu from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Nomura Instinet upgraded Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Baidu from $181.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

Baidu Stock Down 2.2 %

Institutional Trading of Baidu

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.70.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the third quarter valued at $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 103.2% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 443 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Featured Articles

