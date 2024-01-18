Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 444.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 416,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340,422 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $14,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 133.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 6,306.3% in the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $344,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,878.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.56.

Baker Hughes Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:BKR opened at $30.79 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.27. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $26.12 and a 1 year high of $37.58.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.19%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

