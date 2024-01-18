Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Posts Earnings Results

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $75.37 million for the quarter. Bank First had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 27.81%.

Bank First Price Performance

Shares of BFC opened at $82.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $855.53 million, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Bank First has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $92.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BFC has been the topic of several research reports. Hovde Group raised Bank First from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Bank First in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kevin M. Lemahieu acquired 582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,740.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,438,080. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Bank First in the third quarter worth $37,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Bank First by 145.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Bank First by 26.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Bank First by 24.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Bank First by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 27.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bank First

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

See Also

