Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Short Interest Update

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,720,000 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the December 15th total of 75,750,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 46,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $176,623.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 333.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAC. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.20.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $31.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.68 and a 200-day moving average of $29.74. The company has a market cap of $251.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Bank of America has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $37.00.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

