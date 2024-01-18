Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Holdings in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,943,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 2.65% of Adecoagro worth $34,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the third quarter valued at about $525,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Adecoagro by 31.6% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 4,458 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the third quarter valued at about $527,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Adecoagro by 7.1% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 59,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 43.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AGRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Adecoagro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $10.50 price objective (down from $11.50) on shares of Adecoagro in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adecoagro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.05.
Shares of AGRO opened at $10.05 on Thursday. Adecoagro S.A. has a 1-year low of $7.34 and a 1-year high of $12.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.00.
Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $385.79 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Adecoagro S.A. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This is a boost from Adecoagro’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.16. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. Adecoagro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.09%.
Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.
