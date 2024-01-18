Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stake in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,055,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 265,060 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Bread Financial were worth $36,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFH. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $155,419,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $153,464,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,807,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $34,438,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,169,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,779,000 after purchasing an additional 830,855 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Bread Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BFH. Barclays began coverage on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Bread Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bread Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $579,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 343,996 shares in the company, valued at $9,969,004.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 299,000 shares of company stock worth $9,690,610. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bread Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BFH opened at $30.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.17. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.19 and a one year high of $44.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.95.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $1.22. Bread Financial had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 12.97 EPS for the current year.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is currently 7.80%.

Bread Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.