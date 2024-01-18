Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 207,383 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,879,410 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 207,383 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.47% of First Hawaiian worth $33,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FHB. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in First Hawaiian by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 61,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in First Hawaiian by 4.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in First Hawaiian by 1.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 71,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Hawaiian by 25.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Hawaiian by 6.9% during the second quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian Price Performance

Shares of First Hawaiian stock opened at $21.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.65. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.08 and a fifty-two week high of $28.28.

Insider Activity at First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $285.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.36 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 11.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other First Hawaiian news, insider Christopher L. Dods sold 4,350 shares of First Hawaiian stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $88,522.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,064.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on FHB. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of First Hawaiian in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of First Hawaiian to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Hawaiian currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, include checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

