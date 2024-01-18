Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 34,457 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,560,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,457 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $35,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 170.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,588.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors own 75.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $25.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.38. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $32.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 4.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -59.41%.

In other news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $560,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,380,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,740,078.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 262,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total transaction of $7,767,395.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,306,546 shares in the company, valued at $38,595,368.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $560,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,380,174 shares in the company, valued at $66,740,078.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

VNO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $23.78.

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

