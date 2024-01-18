Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 47,397 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,472,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,397 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.18% of Blue Owl Capital worth $32,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 100.0% in the second quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $15.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.89. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The business had revenue of $429.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.41 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 16.23%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 800.11%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OWL. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.88.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

