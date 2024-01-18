Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $34.93 Million Stock Holdings in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,864,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,903 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.35% of Toast worth $34,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Toast by 26.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Toast by 147.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 173,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 103,381 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Toast during the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Toast by 53.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 123,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 43,101 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Toast by 8.4% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 52,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. 60.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toast alerts:

Insider Transactions at Toast

In other news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 390,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $6,671,911.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 1,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $29,945.58. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 383,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,663,639.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 390,856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $6,671,911.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 476,287 shares of company stock valued at $8,034,089. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Toast Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE TOST opened at $16.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.79 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.36 and a 200-day moving average of $18.96. Toast, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.77 and a 1-year high of $27.00.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Toast had a negative net margin of 8.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.94%. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Toast, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on TOST. Piper Sandler cut shares of Toast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Toast from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Toast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.74.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TOST

Toast Profile

(Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.