Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $35.60 Million Stock Position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,244,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222,733 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Coty were worth $35,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Coty during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Coty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $786,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 221,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 13,369 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,121,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,788,000 after acquiring an additional 39,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 26,239,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,489,000 after acquiring an additional 5,513,900 shares in the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Coty from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Coty from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.84.

Shares of Coty stock opened at $12.07 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.90. Coty Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Coty had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coty Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Coty declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 13th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

