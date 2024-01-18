Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Holdings in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,136,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 259,002 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.82% of Urban Edge Properties worth $32,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 29.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,450,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,605,000 after buying an additional 4,602,331 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 7.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,080,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,987 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Urban Edge Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,832,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 18.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,993,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,039 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 307.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 892,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,907,000 after purchasing an additional 673,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company’s stock.
Urban Edge Properties Price Performance
UE stock opened at $17.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.57 and a 200-day moving average of $16.57. Urban Edge Properties has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $18.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.44 and a beta of 1.55.
Urban Edge Properties Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is 177.78%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently commented on UE. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st.
Urban Edge Properties Company Profile
Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.
