Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,094,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 183,583 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.50% of CVB Financial worth $34,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CVBF. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in CVB Financial by 1,458.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 145.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 96.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 277.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 74.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVBF opened at $18.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.48. CVB Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.66 and a 1-year high of $25.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.54.

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $137.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.52 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 37.18% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 46.78%.

In related news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. bought 212,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.84 per share, for a total transaction of $3,358,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 469,704 shares in the company, valued at $7,440,111.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CVB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of CVB Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stephens started coverage on shares of CVB Financial in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CVB Financial to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVB Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

