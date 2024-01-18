Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 539,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,966 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.10% of Cohen & Steers worth $33,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 15.5% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 2.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,524 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the second quarter worth $715,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 4.5% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 926,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,074,000 after buying an additional 39,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 1.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNS stock opened at $67.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.46. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.05 and a twelve month high of $78.87.

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $123.74 million for the quarter. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

In other Cohen & Steers news, CAO Elena Dulik sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $45,153.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,005.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Richard P. Simon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $504,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,591,697.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Elena Dulik sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $45,153.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,862 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,005.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CNS. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cohen & Steers in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Cohen & Steers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

