Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,172,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461,882 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.81% of Genius Sports worth $32,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the 1st quarter valued at $9,281,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Genius Sports by 196.1% during the 2nd quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 2,369,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,664,000 after buying an additional 1,569,000 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Genius Sports by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,293,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,760 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,886,000. Finally, Senvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,044,000. 43.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genius Sports alerts:

Genius Sports Price Performance

NYSE:GENI opened at $5.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.98. Genius Sports Limited has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $8.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Genius Sports ( NYSE:GENI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $101.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.38 million. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 44.69% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GENI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.46.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Genius Sports

Genius Sports Profile

(Free Report)

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.