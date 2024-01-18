Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 13,062 Shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 400,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,062 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.88% of SPX Technologies worth $32,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 133.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 5,614 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 3.7% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 177,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,402 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 11.6% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPX Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $1,376,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 9.3% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPX Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on SPX Technologies from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

SPX Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %

SPXC opened at $97.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.08 and its 200 day moving average is $85.01. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.09 and a fifty-two week high of $104.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.62, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.23.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $448.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.97 million. Research analysts expect that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPX Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.