Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 14,397 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 301,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,397 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $35,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 267,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $123.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.58. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.65 and a twelve month high of $144.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.19.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $221.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.50 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 31.22%. As a group, analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, Director Jack A. Henry sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total transaction of $199,984.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,733.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

