Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 211,884 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Free Report) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,442,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211,884 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $35,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SJNK. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SJNK opened at $25.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.63. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 0.36. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.90 and a one year high of $25.33.

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of short-term publicly issued US high yield corporate bonds, with a remaining maturity of less than five years. SJNK was launched on Mar 15, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

