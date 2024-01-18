Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 28,089 Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,800,576 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 28,089 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.60% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $32,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 24.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,495,659 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $284,890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,393,332 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $143,147,000 after acquiring an additional 519,784 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,889,657 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $165,266,000 after acquiring an additional 180,301 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 1.9% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,461,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,865,000 after acquiring an additional 45,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 13.8% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,112,431 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $17,385,000 after purchasing an additional 256,621 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

NYSE:TDS opened at $18.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.62. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.43 and a fifty-two week high of $21.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -23.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Telephone and Data Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is -93.67%.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

